Bigg Boss 16: Is Ankit Gupta to blame for current situation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Bigg Boss 16 will see a huge fight between Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. This will happen after she will be shown a statement that has been said by Ankit Gupta. Angry, she will throw mud on his face. Later, he will try to tell her the full context of the conversation but she is in no mood to listen. Many solo fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary feel that he just used her to get ahead on the show. It is only now that he is opening up. Fans outside do like Ankit Gupta for three main reasons. They are his attitude for tasks, oneliners and general sense of decency.