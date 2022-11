Ankit Gupta killing it in Bigg Boss 16

The silent hero is turning out to be a savage killer in Bigg Boss 16. Udaariyaan star Ankit Gupta who has been reprimanded time and again for his silence in Bigg Boss 16 house left everyone impressed with his fabulous one-liners in yesterday's nominations task. He roasted Archana Gautam like no other and won accolades from his fans. On that note, here's looking at other Bigg Boss contestants who were known for their one-liners.