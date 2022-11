Archana Gautam out if Bigg Boss 16?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Archana Gautam who has been a strong contestant in Bigg Boss 16 has been shown the door of Salman Khan's show. Reports state that she has been thrown out of the show for getting into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. Archana has been picking fights with almost all the contestants of the house and if the social media buzz is true, her fight with Shiv Thakare seems to have gotten out of control. There is no confirmation of this as yet but if it is true, she will join the club of these ex-contestants who were thrown out of the show.