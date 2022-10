Bigg Boss 16 contestants who dish out cold vibes: MC Stan and Gautam Vig

MC Stan and Gautam Vig had a fight over the kitchen duties last night. After clearing that the cups should be washed by the one using them, MC Stan skips it saying that he would wash his cup in the morning which infuriates Gautam. They have a war of words and housemates break them apart and resolve their fight. While they did patch up after a while, there were strong cold vibes between the two during their argument.