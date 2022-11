Bigg Boss 16 sets new viewership milestones; landmark season after Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be one helluva successful season. The show has reached out to over 127 million viewers. It has totalled 36 billion viewing minutes so far. It has increased the viewership on Colors by 41 per cent. It has got 600 million viewers on Voot. The subscription of Voot OTT App increased by 40 per cent too. This has been reported by the handle Bigg Boss Tak. The TRPs of the show are above 2 as well.