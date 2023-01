Archana Gautam to take the money bag?

Bigg Boss 16 is very close to the finale now. Now everyone is only talking about the top five contestants of the show. The fandoms are doing their best to get their favourite contestants to the top. But who will make it to the top five? Well, the latest report in Siasat.com, sheds some light on it. The report says that Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are likely to be on the 'chopping block'. A source revealed to the portal that there are chances that Archana Gautam will pick up the money briefcase and step out of the race to win the trophy.