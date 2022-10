Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam is one hottie

Bigg Boss 16 fans are in love with Archana Gautam. The lady has come as a surprise package on the show. Fans are loving her one-liners, aggression and how she is totally unfiltered. The spats between Shalin Bhanot and her over chicken has been quite entertaining. Archana Gautam is a model, actress and politician from Hastinapur. She is from Meerut. On her Instagram, we can see some truly glamorous pictures...