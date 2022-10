Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Ankit’s entry together

On Saturday night, Udaariyaan's Fateh and Tejo, that is, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary entered the house of Bigg Boss 16 as contestants. The two have been best friends and fans have been shipping them not just as FateJo but also as Priyankit. Their on-screen chemistry and their off-screen bond have been the talk of the town since the Udaariyaan days. And their fans were super happy that they will be getting to see Priyanka and Ankit together on TV and in one of the biggest reality TV shows, Bigg Boss 16. When they entered the house of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan asked them about their relationship status and also teased them over their sizzling hot chemistry. But with the latest promo, Priyanka and Ankit's fans are worried about them.