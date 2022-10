Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16

Udaariyaan star Ankit Gupta is one of the contestants on the latest season of Bigg Boss. While fans are loving his chemistry with Priyanka Choudhary, recently, Salman Khan slammed him for being so-silent on the show. Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar stated that Ankit Gupta appears disinterested in the show and rather does not even take a stand for his friend. Salman Khan adviced him to move out of his comfort zone and be a part of the game. Here's looking at other ex-contestant of Bigg Boss who remained in the silent zone.