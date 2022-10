Image credit: Google

Sajid Khan – Bigg Boss 16

There were reports that Sajid Khan will be seen in Bigg Boss 16, and the reports have turned out to be true. However, netizens are not happy with him being in the show. In 2018, Sajid was in the news due to #MeToo movement. Many actresses had accused the filmmaker for sexual misconduct. He was told to leave Housefull 4 and Farhad Samji took over the film. Sajid had kept it low-profile since then, but now has made a comeback with Bigg Boss 16. Well, he is not the only controversial contestant who had made it to the show. Earlier also many controversial contestants were a part of Bigg Boss.