Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 fans are keen to see how Shiv Thakare plays from now on. He does not have the liability of Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik now. MC Stan is his first priority. The two friends will fight it out as things get more intense.