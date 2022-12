Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam - Vikas Manaktala

Yesterday, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma were rolling on the floor discussing the kachche of Vikas Manaktala. She saw his undies on the clothesline and commented that he has come on the show only to wash his underwear. Archana asked Vikas how many times he washes his innerwear on the show. Netizens did not like it much.