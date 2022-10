Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan

​Bigg Boss 16 fans have had mixed reactions on seeing Sumbul Touqeer's father Hasan Touqeer Khan on the show. He was brought on early to tell his daughter that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta had been spreading a fake narrative around her. Well, the actress was being brutally trolled for her romantic angle with Shalin Bhanot. The hunk refuted all this saying he saw her as a younger friend. Sumbul Touqeer's performance has been very disappointing on Bigg Boss 16 and it can be said without a doubt. Netizens have called out the makers saying that bringing her father was a biased move. On the positive side, his awe-inspiring poetry has been a treat for our ears and minds.