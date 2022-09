Bigg Boss 16: Shivin Narang

​Shivin Narang is perhaps the biggest male TV star to do Bigg Boss 16. He has done shows for Colors before Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. His best performance on ITV has been as Rudra on Beyhadh 2. Shivin Narang was supposed to come as a wild card on Bigg Boss 15 but he said he would do the show from the start if he decided to be part of a season. Shivin Narang is quite popular with female fans.