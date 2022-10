Image credit: Instagram

Archana Gautam on being judged by her clothes

Archana Gautam had slammed people who commented ill on her bikini pictures. She had cited examples of two BJP leaders Smriti Irani and Hema Malini, who have been associated with the film industry. She had reasoned that the two actresses turned politicians also wore short clothes in films. She had said that no one has the right to judge her character on the basis of her clothes.