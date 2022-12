Most stylish contestants of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows that has managed to win hearts with its concept. The show is currently in its 16th season and is well-known for its drama. The contestants have slayed in style with their most fashionable quotient. These divas set the show on fire with their hot avatars. From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Rubina Dilaik; a look at the most stylish contestants in the show.