Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta latest hot saree pics

It’s the festive season of Dussehra and to mark the occasion, one of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Tina Datta, has uploaded some striking pictures in a shimmery, backless saree, completely befitting the occasion. On one hand you have Goddess Durga, and on the other, you have Tina Datta, who’s looking like a bronze goddess herself. No need to take our word for it. Take a look at her pics yourself…