Image credit: Instagram

Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan is considered to be one of the most controversial shows ever. Quite a few contestants who have entered the big house have also had controversial pasts. Here's looking at such contestants. In Bigg Boss 16, the makers roped in TV actor Shalin Bhanot who has been accused of domestic violence in the past. He was married to actress Dalljiet Kaur and they got divorced in 2016.