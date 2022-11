Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan faces flak

In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we saw Sumbul Touqeer Khan bearing the brunt of the fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. It all started with Tina Datta who sprained her leg. Things escalated quickly and Sumbul became very protective about Shalin getting into a fight with Stan. Later, Tina was asked to make a decision whether over the fight and Tina went by the rule book stating that if Stan should be asked to leave, so should Archana Gautam. It made a huge drama. Shalin was upset with Tina's decision. Shalin refused to speak to anyone and Sumbul supported him in her way. However, in the latest episode, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was said to be obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.