Devoleena Bhattacharjee hits back at Tina Datta for being insecure and says that Shalin Bhanot is after Sumbul. In her latest tweet, she strongly slammed Tina and said, #TinaDatta? you really need to think 100 times before you speak. Its not #SumbulTouqeerKhan its you, who is obsessed with #Shalin. Its not #soundarya. Its Yours truly Sha who is going after her and trying to convince her that aap dono bestest sisters banengi.