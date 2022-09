Bigg Boss 16 to begin soon

Everyone is super excited as Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is going to roll out from October 1. There is great anticipation around the contestants and the new twists in the new season. While the contestants' list is still under wraps, it has been revealed that the theme of the show on which the house would be designed is Aqua theme. Every year, the Bigg Boss house grabs attention as it is a larger-than-life space created for a few contestants. Well, here are some interesting facts about the same.