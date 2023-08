Birthday Girl

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a massive fan following. She has earned a lot of fans because of her journey in Bigg Boss 16. She was loved as Tejo from Udaariyaan and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta won hearts. Priyanka emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss 16. She celebrated her birthday on August 13 with her friends, Ankit Gupta, Rajiv Adatia and others. Her family members were also present at the venue where they went to celebrate Priyanka’s special day. Today, the diva has shared pictures from her birthday bash.