Bigg Boss 16: Evicted contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan makes some shocking statements

Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the youngest contestants to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul is known for her acting stint in Imlie. She rose to worldwide fame with that. Her Jodi with Fahmaan Khan was widely appreciated. Sumbul had the most difficult journey as since the beginning, she was targeted by the housemates. The actress was nominated in the eliminations this week and has been voted out now. Sumbul is very happy with her eviction. And after the eviction, she interacted with the media and thereupon she made some shocking revelations about Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and more.