Fahmaan Khan

​Imlie star Fahmaan Khan has said in a paper why he does not see himself as Bigg Boss material. He said he loves physical activity and would be more suited to shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fahmaan Khan said he is a loner, and he does not react to situations at the drop of a hat. He feels these qualities make him very unsuitable for Bigg Boss. He is not the only one who feels that way. Some of these very hot, successful and popular TV stars also believe the same. Take a look...