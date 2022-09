Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere soon

Bigg Boss 16 is premiering on 1st October. Naturally, all the fans of Bigg Boss 16 are super excited about the show. The promo featuring Salman Khan dropped a couple of days ago, giving relief to fans on the lack of promotion and buzz around Bigg Boss 16. Names such as Surbhi Jyoti, Tina Datta, Shivin Narang, Shalin Bhanot, Munawar Faruqui, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are some of the names that have come up for the contestant's line up for Bigg Boss 16. While we wait for the official list to be out soon and gear up for another season, here's what we don't want to see in Salman Khan's show at all this year.