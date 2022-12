Image credit: Instagram

Shiv Thakare's Aai to enter Bigg Boss 16 house

It has been months since Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been away from home. And now the show has also seen an extension. Naturally, contestants are eager to meet their family members. Well, it looks like their New Year is going to start on a happy note as Family Week is coming up. As reported by BiggBoss_Tak, Shiv Thakare's sister Manisha or his mother will enter the house to meet him. It will surely be a moment to remember for him.