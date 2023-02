Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam is on cloud nine

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam finally reached her home town of Meerut. Her father had requested for police security for her arrival. Archana Gautam got a warm greeting from her family members, friends and community heads. The actress denied being a part of Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp. But it looks like she is headed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She might do Naagin 7 as well if reports are to be believed.