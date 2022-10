Bigg Boss 16 host fees

Of late, the entire conversation around the TV world has been surrounding Bigg Boss such is the crazy for arguably India's biggest reality show of all time. And with Bigg Boss 16 officially being launched yesterday, 27th September, the excitement for the reality TV show has augmented manifold, with every little detail being kept an eye on by its legions of fans. With the good, there's always a bit of bad and ugly, too, and superstar host Salman Khan himself attested to this at the Bigg Boss 16 launch event, when he categorically stated what irks him the most about Bigg Boss contestants on the show.