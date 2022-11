Archana Gautam's dramatic exit

Archana Gautam is the recent one to be eliminated from Bigg Bos 16. The episode was high on drama as she exited the show at 3 am after a massive fight with Shiv Thakare. She grabbed him by the neck and was asked to leave the show for breaking the rule. It was very dramatic as Archana Gautam pleaded to Shiv Thakare to change his decision over her elimination. It came as a shocker to a few contestants but the decision was made. On that note, here's looking at other dramatic exits that took place in Bigg Boss house.