Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta abuses Shalin Bhanot as a 'Bas***d' 6-7 times on the show

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was high on drama as Bigg Boss announced the task of competing with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for a ticket to Finale. Shalin Bhanot picked his own name first like everyone else and later suggested letting Nimrit continue her captaincy as she did a good job. This didn't go down well with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta who themselves chose Shiv as their second option. The two ladies called Shalin 'Dogla' (double faced). What followed was a verbal spat that felt like a Deja Vu as Tina has repeatedly done this in the past when it comes to Shalin. The Uttaran actress called him a F**king Bas***d atleast six to seven times. She also threatened to beat him up. Here is a look at their turbulent equation on the show...