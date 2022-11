High-voltage drama in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a successful season. On social media, the show and its contestants trend almost every day. And of course, the Shukravaar and Shanivaar Ka Vaars with Salman Khan are always interesting. While the contestants and the host make for the important elements, the wild card contestants too are the highlights. The show is just a few weeks old and already there is a great buzz around the wild card contestants of the show. So here are all the top updates.