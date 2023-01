Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta got into a heated argument when Bigg Boss told the contestants to decide whether they wanted to retain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalis's captaincy or not. Shalin agrees that captaincy should stay with Nimrit and Tina calls him 'dogala'. Shalin says that Tina goes to another guy when she is done with one guy. Tina him that he did not keep the dignity of his wife and calls him nalayak ladka.