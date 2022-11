Image credit: Instagram

Foul-mouthed Bigg Boss contestants of all times

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss may have thrived on explicit language and below-the-belt antics but the makers have not tolerated any of it inside the house. In almost every season, housemates have lost control after provocation and ended up resorting to violence and abusive language. From Sajid Khan to Abhijeet Bichukale, we take a look at the contestants who have been foul-mouthed.