Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan taking a pay cut for the show

Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 16 were rumored to be Rs 1,050 crores. Reports said he would pocket Rs 48 crores for each episode of the hit reality show. But it looks like that it all fake. Last year, he was paid Rs 350 crores for the season. This time, he might take a pay cut. It seems the makers could not find sponsors for Bigg Boss OTT. As per some reports, he might take a pay cut. But one should note that his fee is always a matter of speculation. He has never spoken about the same.