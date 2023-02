Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam

In the coming Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar blasts Archana Gautam for being so inhumane in the torture task. The audience is not impressed. This has been one of the most mildest torture tasks in the history of Bigg Boss. Archana Gautam has also faced abuses and been left alone. Fans feel she is one of the most deserving contenders for the top two spot this season.