Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is back!

It's time! The most controversial show in the history of Indian Television is back again. Bigg Boss 16 is going to roll out soon. It was recently that the teaser of Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan in it made it to the internet. It added to the excitement of the audience. Fans are yet to know which stars are going to be the contestants of the show. But many names are floating around. Well, until we get to know the final confirmed list of contestants, here's a little throwback. Here's looking at Bigg Boss contestants who had to pay a big price for their bad behaviour inside the house.