Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's love angle

Bigg Boss 16 is already making a lot of noise. The contestants are turning to be entertaining and how. In the upcoming episodes, one can predict a lot of love, drama and fights unfolding. Going by what's happening inside the house currently, we can see a love saga unfolding between Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. The sparks are already felt. Gautam has confessed that he likes her, however, she hasn't reciprocated as yet. But given how love angles have always been a hit in Bigg Boss, one can expect them to going into that direction.