Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori

Bigg Boss 16 will see Haryanvi singer and dancer Gori Nagori as one of the contestants. She is born in Nagaur in Rajasthan. As a child, she loved seeing the dance of Shakira and began pursuing it. She gives dance performances in Rajasthan and Haryana. Gori Nagori has featured in some hit regional videos. I give dance performances at functions like weddings, and even post political events. Dance is my passion. I am hoping that Bigg Boss will increase my popularity in India and the globe.