Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary reunite

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is happening right now. Apart from the TOP 5 Bigg Boss 16 contestants that are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam, the rest of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants have joined them. Tina Datta, however, is not a part of the Grand Finale. Anyway, all eyes right now are on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The two have a huge fan following outside. They are rumoured to be dating. Their PDA is going viral online.