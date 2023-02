Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to be back as host

Bigg Boss 16 will see its grand finale tomorrow. It will be telecast on Colors from 7 pm to 12 pm. One of the five finalists will go home with the glittering trophy. Salman Khan is back as the host. The top five will be dancing with him. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will be performing together on the show. They will have a Tashan wala dance. This kind of proves who is the top two of the show.