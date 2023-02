Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale A throwback to past seasons' runner's up

Bigg Boss 16's grand finale will be held tonight. The contestants of the season, well, almost all of them will gather under one roof and cheer on the finale night. Salman Khan will be joined by a lot of celebrity guests there will be performances by the contestants too. And finally, we will get the winner of Bigg Boss 16. With one winner, there will be a runner's up as well. Before the big event tonight here's a look back at the past runners-up from various Bigg Boss seasons that fans felt should have won.