Image credit: Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Most Popular Contestant

And now, just a couple of hours remain for the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are fighting it out amongst themselves for the grand prize. All five of them have had a different journey inside the house full of highs and lows as well. And for the last time now, Ormax Media has released a list of the TOP 5 most popular contestant of the season. Check the list below: