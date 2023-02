Image credit: Twitter

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale highlights: The hostile atmosphere on the last day

So, finally, the season of Bigg Boss 16 has concluded and it was a shocking twist towards the end of the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. MC Stan went on to lift the trophy, unlike the usual prediction of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare. Priyanka became the second runner-up while Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Here are some of the highlights from the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale that took place last night. Firstly, there was a lot of spite, hate and hostility in the atmosphere and it remained till the end of the Grand Finale.