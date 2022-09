Image credit: Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 latest updates:

Bigg Boss is returning with the 16th season soon. The excitement for the new season is relatively low because of the upcoming TV shows (The Kapil Sharma Show and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10) that are returning on TV after a long time. However, we are here with the latest updates about Bigg Boss 16, that'll leave fans excited for the show. There are going to be some additions and some interesting segments on Bigg Boss 16 which will help add more tadka to the new season of Bigg Boss. A lot of new additions have been made as per reports but no official confirmation about it though. So, without further ado, let's check out the latest Bigg Boss 16 updates.