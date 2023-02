Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away from its grand finale. All the fans are waiting with bated breath to know the winner of the show. On social media, speculations are rife that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been eliminated from the show. She was nominated along with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. There is no confirmation on it yer but if true, allegedly the highest-paid contestant of the show is out. As reported by Economic Times, the Imlie star was getting Rs 12 lakh per week. She had a long run in the show and definitely has made quite a lot of money. Here's looking at other remaining contestants and their salaries.