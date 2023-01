Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik give us best moments

MC Stan was the star of the night. He burned the stage. The rapper looked happy as he profusely thanked Bigg Boss 16 for the same. The boys Shiv, Abdu and he enjoyed in the jacuzzi a lot. Later, they lifted up Abdu when MC Stan was doing his concert. This trio is one of the best.