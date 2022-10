Bigg Boss 16: Bedrooms of the house

For the first time, there will be four separate bedrooms and they will have a unique ambience and a certain set of amenities. Gloomy and hell-like, the ‘Fire Room’ is a space of danger that will test the resilience of contestants. In the ‘Black & White Room’ every element right from the floor, carpet, and table to the wall is in the shades of black and white. Straight out from a mimer’s world, this room has two sofas, two beds with storage, and a side table. Housing a private seating area, the ‘Cards Room’, has a mystifying vibe with large cards looming over its walls. A grand room called the ‘Vintage Room’, has velvet panelled beds, cushioned wall panels, an adorned mirror, the iconic eye of ‘BIGG BOSS’, storage, washroom, fireplace, and many such luxurious fittings. ‘Captain Room’ is a huge and sumptuous space that has a jacuzzi, a huge and gorgeous bed, a private restroom, private seating, and many other comforts.