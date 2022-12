Ankit Gupta

Buzz is that Ankit Gupta has bagged his second show with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's production house and third one with channel. Ankit Gupta is known as Fateh from Udaariyaan. He has become a rage after Bigg Boss 16. The new show is also with Colors. It is a love story of two male friends. Fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig is also joining him. He is not the only face of Colors to do multiple shows with the channel. Take a look...