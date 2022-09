Bigg Boss 16: Here is why Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie has high winning chances

Bigg Boss 16 is starting from the weekend. The show hosted by Salman Khan has a number of contestants from different walks of life. One of them is Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The actress who will be one of the youngest ever on the show is a rage on social media. People loved her performance on the show which has now seen a leap. She has great chances of taking home the trophy. Doing the show when you are at height of popularity is not a bad move per se.