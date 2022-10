Image credit: Twitter

Bigg Boss 16: Will Shalin Bhanot share his deeper, darker secret? Exclusive!

As y'all know, in Bigg Boss every year, the contestants are made to reveal some deeper and darker secrets about their life. When asked how comfortable he is with the same, Shalin Bhanot revealed that he has no deeper, darker secrets and his life has been an open book. He believes his present and future are more interesting for him. The actor is looking forward to what is yet to come. This time, Bigg Boss is also playing games with housemates. Let's see what happens next.